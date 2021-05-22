Vikram Bhatt On Mahesh Bhatt Being Trolled For Supporting Rhea Chakraborty: I Can't Change His Nature

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt who shares a warm equation with Mahesh Bhatt, spoke about the latter being trolled for supporting actress Rhea Chakraborty after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. For the unversed, Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020 and since then, Mahesh Bhatt has been the target of trolls, because he came out in support of Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea.

When Vikram was asked what is his take on Mahesh Bhatt being slammed by netizens in Sushant-Rhea row, he told TOI, "He's not my brother, but my guru. It's his nature to help people. People enjoy saying whatever they wish to say; I cannot change his nature. I don't tell others, even if he's my guru that he shouldn't react in a certain way. I myself ask the trolls to troll me."

In the same interview, Vikram Bhatt also reacted to Alia Bhatt being trolled for releasing the trailer of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. He said that being a famous person has its own pros and cons, and a celebrity has to have a thick skin to accept all kinds of reactions from the audiences.

Reminiscing about the old days, when audiences used to get involved in nasty behaviours like throwing slippers at actors, Bhatt said, "In earlier days, where there used to be plays, and when people wouldn't like it they would throw rotten tomatoes on the artistes, and the same people, if they would like the play, they would throw flowers, sometimes even chappals."

The Kasoor director further stated that if one wants fame and wants people to like them, then he\she has to be ready to be disliked by a section of people as well.

Speaking particularly about Twitter trolls, Bhatt said that he doesn't use the micro-blogging site much, as he feels that people use the platform only to abuse others.