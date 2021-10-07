Vikram Bhatt's Daughter Krishna Reveals She Found Out About His Secret Wedding ‘Much Later'

Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt has also opened up about her father's wedding. She revealed in an interview that she was not aware of the wedding taking place at the time but found out much later. The filmmaker tied the knot with art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni a year ago in 2020.

The news broke about Vikram and Shwetambari's hush-hush ceremony on October 6. While the filmmaker has not opened up about the nuptials yet, he did dedicate a romantic post to Shwetambari on her birthday. Sharing a picture of them twinning in white, he wrote that Shwetambari show him what life is about and stole his heart.

Krishna is the daughter of Vikram and his ex-wife Aditi Bhatt. Talking about her relationship with her father, Krishna said her bond with him matters and she is glad it had remained unchanged over the years. She told a leading portal, ​"My parents got divorced 25 years ago. It took a while for me to understand that. I got accustomed to my parents not being together. I grew up and as I started taking on emotionally complicated scripts of my own, I realised that everyone has one life and everyone does what makes them happy. I found out about my dad's wedding much later."

Mahesh Bhatt Reacts To Reports Of Vikram Bhatt's Marriage: I Told Vikram, Marriage Won't Stay Hidden For Long

Krishna added that Vikram tell her about the wedding quite suddenly. "He thought I was a little girl who wouldn't be able to face this news. I suppose for your parents, you never grow up."

Talking about her equation with Shwetambari, Krishna told India Today, "I haven't interacted with her and since I don't live with him, I have spent a lot of time away from him, especially during the lockdown. The bond between my father and me matters, and I am glad that remains unchanged."

Vikram Bhatt Refuses To Comment On Mukesh-Mahesh Bhatt Split, Says Boss Asked Not To Talk About It

Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari, reportedly tied the knot in September 2020 during the lockdown among few family members.