Vikram Bhatt Secretly Got Married To Shwetambari Soni Last Year: Report

If reports are to be believed, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt got hitched last year. Buzz is that his wife is a girl named Shwetambari Soni. In an industry where celebrities are constantly under limelight, it's surprising how Bhatt managed to keep his wedding under wraps.

As per a report in ETimes, Vikram and Shwetambari were madly in love and decided to take their relationship to the next level. When the tabloid got in touch with the director-producer to confirm the news, he didn't answer their calls as he was busy in a meeting. However, a source told ETimes, "The marriage has happened, pucca."

Spilling details about Shwetambari's background, the source further added, "Shwetambari is somehow connected to the industry."

Meanwhile Vikram Bhatt took to his Instagram page today to pen a sweet note for his better half on his birthday.

He wrote, You turned me inside out, And you showed me what life was about only you. The only one that stole my heart away I wanna do all I can just to show you..Make you understand Only you

The only one that stole my heart away Happy birthday me love. @shwetaambari.soni."

Ronit Roy Bose commented on Vikram's post, "Happy birthday Shweta.. bless you both ❤️."

Vikram Bhatt was earlier married to his childhood sweetheart Aditi Bhatt and the couple has a daughter Krishna Bhatt. His affair with actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen caused them to part ways. When that relationship ended, the filmmaker dated Ameesha Patel for a few years.

Later in an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhatt had said, "I regret hurting my wife and my child and abandoning them. I regret the pain I caused them. I always believe that when you're not courageous, you become cunning. I did not have the courage to tell Aditi how I felt. And it was all happening together, it was a big mess. I regret being weak at that time. Had I not been weak, things would have been different today. But when I look back in hindsight, it's all about growing up, and everything teaches you something at least."

Vikram Bhatt is known for helming films like Fareb, Ghulam, Kasoor, Raaz, Deewane Huye Pagal, Ankahee amongst others.