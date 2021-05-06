Vikram Bhatt Starts An Initiative ‘You Are Not Alone’

While the nation is fighting against a deadly virus novel Coronavirus, we cannot deny that all of this is affecting our mental health. This concerns the filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and he wants people to have a conversation about it so that they feel better.

As an initiative supporting mental health, veteran director Vikram Bhatt has started a Facebook page called 'You are not alone.' On this platform he will discuss issues that an individual faces during these difficult times that leads to depression and anxiety.

The maker will share his personal experiences live via FB sessions where every individual can participate and ask questions. Not just that, he will also interview people who have fought this battle against COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Veteran Film Editor Waman Bhonsle Passes Away At 87; Subhash Ghai, Vikram Bhatt & Other Celebs Pay Tribute