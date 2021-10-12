Vikram Chatterjee, Vinay Pathak And Smriti Kalra To Star In India’s First-Ever Psychological Romance Memory X

The heartthrob of the Bengali entertainment industry Vikram Chatterjee and the multi-talented actress Smriti Kalra join critically acclaimed actor Vinay Pathak for their upcoming psychological romance. Memory X is a feature that explores the theory of time and mind space. This exciting plot is crafted by writer-director Tathagata Mukherjee, produced by Avinaba Ghosh, and co-produced by Tania Mukherjee, Tathagata Mukherjee, and Debleena Production Creations.

This fascinating story is shot mostly in Sikkim, and it revolves around the story of Avinash and Shruti over three different timelines. Vikram and Smriti will be seen essaying the roles of Avinash and Shruti respectively. The duo will be joined by Vinay Pathak, who was last seen in Special OPS and A Suitable Boy.

Vikram Chatterjee has carved a special niche in the hearts of Bengali audiences with Tansener Tanpura, Khoj, Shaheb Bibi Golaam, and Icchenodi. The actor is all set to make a debut in the Hindi entertainment industry. Thrilled about his first-ever Hindi stint, the actor says, “Memory X is special for me because it affords me the chance to widen my range as an actor. I'm excited about collaborating with Tathagata Mukherjee for a film that is premised on such a unique concept. Memory X is a dream script for any actor and I'm fortunate that it came to me. It is an enchanting world of parallel timelines. I'm super kicked and looking forward to the shoot now.”

Maharashtra Govt Issues SOPs For Cinema Halls & Auditoriums; No Food & Drinks Allowed, 50 Percent Capacity

Actor Vinay Pathak agrees that this exciting project is a head-turner. He says, “I'm really excited to be part of Tathagata’s Hindi directorial debut, “Memory X”. It’s a wonderfully woven psychological romance. It is different from the films that I've been aboard in the past. It is a film that is based on a unique genre and the subject matter has not been explored much in cinema before. I wish the whole team, the producers and the director, and their entire crew the very best. The filming is supposed to happen in the valleys of Sikkim, which in itself is unique and promising. I sincerely look forward.”

The leading lady of this film, Smriti Kalra is ecstatic to work with such a rich crew of talent! She says, “Memory X is a perplexing tale that explores into parallel tracks of time. I'm excited to be a part of something so unique and unheard. I am sure our audiences will appreciate the effort that our talented crew is putting into the production.”

Ajay Devgn's Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer: Actor Says Show Pushed Him Beyond His Comfort Zone

Director-writer Tathagata Mukherjee says, “Memory X is a story that charts across time and mind. It is a psychological romance that will compel viewers to think about what they know about their own headspace and the nature of time. I'm delighted to be working with talented actors such as Vikram Chatterjee, Smriti Kalra, and Vinay Pathak. We hope to engage viewers with this film and keep them on the edge of their seats.”

The shoot of this psychological romance has started in Sikkim.