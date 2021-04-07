Vikram Vedha Hindi Remake: Hrithik Roshan To Kickstart Shooting For The Film In June

There's been a lot of conversation and excitement around Hrithik Roshan doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Vikram Vedha. We have got our hands on the information of his shoot schedule for the same.

A source close to the film shared, "Hrithik will be starting shoot for the film in June. He is going to be seen playing a gangster. He will portray the role of Vedha in the film which is quite exciting." The source further added, "While some amount of preparation for the role is already going on for Hrithik, the month of May is going to be even more extensive with the prep for him."

The film will be helmed by the director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original film as well. Currently, they are in the pre-production stage, locking things and gearing up for the impending shoot. Saif Ali Khan will be starring opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film, portraying the role of Vikram, the cop.

It's going to be quite exciting to see them come together in this film.

Apart from this film, the Super 30 and War actor is also prepping for his digital debut and has another huge film lined up with Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand's Fighter.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Showers Love On Rajinikanth For Being Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Recalls His Chat With His 'Nana' About Maha Shivratri; Shares Unseen Pictures With Him