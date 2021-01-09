Vikram Vedha Remake: Aamir Khan's Fallout With Vijay Sethupathi Led The Superstar's Exit From The Film?

Did Aamir Khan Walk Out Of Vikram Vedha Because Of This Reason?

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Aamir had loved the script of Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha. However, he exited the film at the last minute after giving a green signal to begin the pre-production. "Everyone was shocked to see Aamir leave the film in a jiffy. While he didn't give a reason for his sudden exit, there is a talk in the market that he left the film since he didn't want to portray the character of Vijay Sethupathi, after things going a little sour with him on Laal Singh Chaddha. He has ample offers in his kitty, and will do something original now," the source told the entertainment portal.

Is Aamir Khan's Fallout With Vijay Sethupathi To Be Blamed?

Apparently, things soured between Aamir Khan and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi after the latter exited Laal Singh Chaddha. It was rumoured that the Thugs Of Hindostan actor was miffed with Sethupathi for putting on some extra kilos, which acted against his character in the film. Aamir being a thorough professional, felt that the heavier version of Vijay wouldn't fit the bill and decided to change the cast.

Aamir Khan's Loss Is Hrithik Roshan's Gain?

According to the latest buzz, after Aamir Khan's exit, the makers of Vikram Vedha remake approached Hrithik Roshan. It is being said that the War actor agreed to come on board after a few changes in the film's script.

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted the same source as saying as, "In-fact, even before Aamir, the makers were keen to get Hrithik on board, however back then, he was preoccupied with another film (Satte Pe Satta), which eventually got shelved. While he had the heart on doing Vikram Vedha back in the past, he decided to not do it due to prior commitments. But now, he is back on board, and all set to commence shooting from the second half of 2021."