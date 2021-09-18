Vikram Vedha Remake: Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Stepping Into Madhavan's Shoes

After almost two decades, Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan are all set to reunite on screen for the Hindi remake of R Madhavan-Vijay Sethupathi's critically acclaimed Tamil neo-noir Vikram Vedha. While Saif will be stepping into Madhavan's shoes for the role of a cop, Hrithik will be reprising Sethupathi's gangster act from the original flick.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Saif opened up on playing a cop besides Hrithik's dreaded gangster.

Saif Ali Khan Reveals Daughter Sara's Hilarious Reaction When He Once Sang A Lullaby For Her As A Kid

The Bhoot Police actor said that he has watched the Tamil version but is keen to add his own flavour to his character in the remake. Speaking about reprising Madhavan's role, Saif told Mid-day, "Madhavan was fantastic. I am trying to get [rid of his portrayal] so that I can play it in my own way. I will have to recreate it." Saif further said that both his and Hrithik's roles are well demarcated.

Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Taking Risks As An Actor Rather Than 'Chasing Money By Doing Love Aaj Kal 2'

"Both of us have great parts. I will give my best shot, and I know Hrithik will too. It will be a treat for viewers. I am looking forward to working with him. We are excited because it is a wonderful film. The original Tamil version did well, and the same directors are at the helm for our version," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

Previously in an interview with an entertainment portal, Khan was all praise for his co-star Hrithik and said, "Hrithik is a guy, who I think is a phenomenal actor, looker and dancer. He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks." He had further joked that he wouldn't have given his nod for this crime thriller when he had to shake a leg with Hrithik in the film.

Vikram Vedha revolves around Vedha, a dreaded gangster who engages a cop Vikram into a mind game and challenges his notion of good and evil. Pushkar-Gayathri who directed the Tamil film will be helming the Hindi version as well.