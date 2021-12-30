Vikram Vedha: Saif Ali Khan Wraps Up Second Shooting Schedule In Lucknow

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & S. Sashikanth's YNOT Studios' action packed thriller, Vikram Vedha has concluded its second filming schedule spanning 19 days in Lucknow with Saif Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan shot adrenaline pumping action sequences himself.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role. Pushkar & Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, says, "The anticipation grows as the film shoot progresses. Hrithik and Saif on the big screen will be a sight to behold. This will undoubtedly be the most eagerly anticipated release of 2022."

Shibasish Sarkar, Producer, says, "As we wrap up the second schedule of Vikram Vedha we are happy that the film is proceeding as scheduled and in accordance with all government protocols. Each completed schedule is another significant milestone for the film. I'm really looking forward to the film getting into excellent shape as it proceeds and releasing it to viewers all over the world."

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.