14 Phere Trailer: Vikrant Massey And Kriti Kharbanda Starrer Promises To Be A Quirky Wedding Drama

The makers of the Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer 14 Phere have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie. It will be releasing on July 23 on the OTT streaming platform Zee5. The movie has been helmed by Devanshu Singh and has been written by Manoj Kalwani.

Talking about the trailer of the movie, it revolves around the main protagonists, Sanjay (Vikrant Massey) and Aditi (Kriti Kharbanda) who fall in love in college and begin a whirlwind romance. However, all hell breaks loose when they decide to tie the knot but have families who are against love marriage. The couple then hires theatre artists to act as their respective parents in order to make their marriage happen even if it means tying the knot two times. What ensues is a web of confusion and a laugh riot as they try to make the weddings happen. Take a look at the trailer of 14 Phere.

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda's chemistry stands out in the trailer and may make the fans of the two excited. The movie also stars Jameel Khan and Gauahar Khan in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

Talking about the film, Vikrant Massey revealed in a statement saying, "This movie is a complete family entertainer x 2! It has all the elements of an Indian Shaadi - emotion, drama, romance, song and dance, comedy, family values and at the core of it - a couple madly in love! I fell in love with the script immediately and can't wait for everyone to watch it on ZEE5! The trailer is just a glimpse into the madness." His co-star from the movie Kriti Kharbanda said, "Halfway through reading the script I felt a range of emotions. I was so invested in Aditi and Sanjay and couldn't wait to know what could happen next. The intrigue I felt, reassured me that it was a kickass script and would make for the super entertaining movie! It's not just another wedding film, that's for sure and I can't wait for the audiences to witness the magic that is 14 Phere! It will be the epitome of perfect Naach, Gaana and 2x the drama! 23rd July on ZEE5, you're invited."