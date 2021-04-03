Vikrant Massey And Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Mumbaikar’s First Look Out!

The first mega film to be shot entirely in Mumbai during lockdown finally comes of age. Mumbaikar, the much-awaited mega-starrer edge of the-seat action thriller, unveiled its first look on April 3, Vikrant Massey's birthday.

Shot lavishly through the eyes of ace director-lensman Santosh Sivan, Mumbaikar boasts of multiple locations over a single day, sometimes, over 14! Knowing Santosh Sivan, the colours captured are not just of the metroscape, but the myriad shades of the amazing actors as well.

Presented by Riya Shibu, Mumbaikar stars an eclectic blend of actors from across the country like Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Sachin Khedekar, Hridhu Haroon among others. In the times of COVID, curfews and lockdown, the first look of Mumbaikar sure does feel like a breath of fresh air!

