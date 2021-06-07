Vikrant Massey Teases Yami Gautam Over Her Pre-Wedding Pics; Kangana Ranaut Praises Her

Yami Gautam recently surprised everyone by announcing that she had tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar. The actress shared the news by dropping an image from their wedding nuptials and later followed it up by also sharing some pictures from her haldi, mehendi and other pre-wedding festivities.

As soon as she shared some new photos on Sunday, her Ginny Weds Sunny co-star Vikrant Massey dropped a funny comment comparing her to self-claimed god woman, Radhe Maa. Yami had worn an all-red ensemble with traditional bangles and kaleeras. As a result, Vikrant took to the comments section and joked, "Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!"

Yami’s Vicky Donor co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, too, penned a cheeky comment that read, “Poori Jai Mata Di waali feelings aa rahi hai. Aap dono Jwala ji gaye thhe?” Check out the post below:

However, Vikrant’s joke did not sit well with actress Kangana Ranaut. She responded to his comment by writing, "Kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal. (From where did this cockroach come. Someone get my slipper)." She also went on to praise fellow Himachali actor Yami's beauty and said, "Himachali bride is the most gorgeous. Looks divine like a Devi."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann had complimented the bride in a post that featured her showing the mehendi on her feet. He wrote, 'Simple. Real. God bless' in the comments section.

Kangana also replied to his comment and said, "As a matter of fact made up and artificial is most simple because it is so basic and easy to read that kind of show off but ancient and traditional especially when our history is older than the time itself makes it most layered and complex so what is organic isn't necessary simple if you got perception to know the complexity of subtlety."

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh on Friday (June 4, 2021). The wedding was only attended by their immediate family members. Yami shared a picture from the wedding on Friday and made the announcement.