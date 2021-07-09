Vikrant Massey Reacts To Being Singled Out As Best Performer In Haseen Dillruba & The Film's Negative Reviews

Ever since Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba has been streaming on Netflix, netizens have been giving mixed reviews to the film. While some are lauding the film as well as its star cast, others are simply trolling it and taking a major jibe at Taapsee Pannu over her acting skill.

In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Vikrant was asked how he reacted when he learnt about being singled out as best performer in Haseen Dillruba, he said that he would refrain from giving credence to what people are saying about Taapsee, Harshvardhan or the film. Because what you see me do is a result of what others have done.

The Chhapaak actor went on add that he can't take credit of his brilliant performance in the film, because what people saw him do was also the result of what others have done in the film.

While speaking to SpoyboyE, Vikrant also reacted to the negative reviews of Haseen Dillruba and said, "I would disagree with everyone who says it was not a nice film. I think it a very good film. I think Taapsee and Harshvardhan have done a great job. I don't know if my opinion counts, but I would disagree if people say I was the only good thing in the film. Nobody makes a film all by themselves; it's a proper team work. Amit Trivedi has done a great job. My DOP has done a great job. Taapsee and my other co-actors have done a great job. Everybody has."

He concluded by saying that if people think he has done a great job, that's a by-product of all these things, as it's always a give and take among all people on the sets.