Vikrant Massey Recalls An Embarrassing Incident When His Aunt Walked In On Him Watching An Adult Film

Vikrant Massey who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Haseen Dillruba, in his new interview has recalled an embarrassing incident which happened to him as a child. On being asked if he has ever been caught watching something that he shouldn't, the Chhapaak actor got nostalgic and shared a hilarious anecdote.

Vikrant revealed that during one of his visits to his grandmother's house as a kid, his aunt had once walked him on him and his cousins watching an adult film.

"The most embarrassing incident happened at my nani's house. My cousins and I were watching, and my masi (aunt) walked in. We never thought she'd be up at 3 am... Then the walk of shame. I was staying at my nani's house for a few days, and whenever I'd run into my masi, getting a glass of water or something, I'd be ashamed to look her in the eye. It was very, very embarrassing," the actor shared with RJ Siddharth Kanan in his intervew.

Further, Vikrant added that his aunt was kind enough to never let his mother or anyone else know about this incident. "It was understood that the kids have grown up," he told Kannan.

Taapsee Pannu who was also a part of the same interview, recalled how things would get awkward at home when she would sit down with her sister to watch a film with their father, and an explicit scene would show up.

Coming back to Haseen Dillruba, the murder mystery starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, revolves around a small-town housewife who ends up as the main suspect in her husband's brutal death. Vikrant is essaying the role of Taapsee's husband.