Vikrant Massey Says His Heart Skipped A Beat When He Saw Gauahar Khan; 'She Was So Pretty'

Vikrant Massey who was last seen in Haseen Dillruba, will be seen sharing screen with Gauahar Khan in his upcoming film 14 Phere. The latter essays the role of Zubina, his character Sanjay's fake mother in the romantic comedy.

Recently in an interview with Spotboye, Vikrant recalled how his heart actually skipped a beat when he saw his fake on-screen mother minus her getup of an elderly woman while shooting a scene for the film. The Lootera actor called it a proper trolley shot for him.

Vikrant told Spotboye, "On the first day of shoot of our film, we were shooting for a train sequence at the Kamalistan Studios. Gauahar was in the prosthetics for that sequence, so slowly we got used to seeing her in that attire, even though we know she is a young and gorgeous woman."

He continued, "One day, we were shooting in a home at Madh Island for a get together scene and it had been about 20-25 days of shoot already. For that scene, Gauahar wasn't in the get up and she walked on the set as the gorgeous Gauahar Khan that she is.

"I was just sitting there when she just walked by me from behind and my heart just skipped a beat. My heart actually skipped a beat as my mind had formed that image that she was Mataji, she was Zubina. But when I saw Gauahar as herself, my heart skipped a beat as she was so pretty. It was like a proper trolley shot for me," the news portal quoted Vikrant as saying.

Helmed by Devanshu Singh, 14 Phere stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in leading roles. The film revolves around college sweethearts Sanjay (Vikrant) and Aditi (Kriti) who lie to their parents about each other's families when they realize that they would never give consent to their intercaste union. The film is slated to premiere on July 23 on Zee5 app.