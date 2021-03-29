Vikrant Massey Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite Taking Necessary Precautions, Urges People To Stay Safe

Vikrant Massey revealed that he has contracted Coronavirus and is under self-quarantine. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared that despite following necessary precautions while shooting, he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the post, Vikrant also urged people not to step out of their homes unless it's necessary. His statement read, "Hello all, despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I'm taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine."

In the caption, he added, "Kripya Dhyan De," and concluded the post with bold letters, saying, "Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY. "

Earlier this year, in February 2021, the actor was busy filming for Red Chillies Entertainment's thriller titled Love Hostel. However, he didn't reveal which project he is currently working on. Notably, apart from Vikrant, recently several Bollywood actors tested positive for COVID-19, including Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and others.

On the acting front, Vikrant has several releases in the coming months. He will be seen in the thriller Love Hostel alongside Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. Reportedly, the film is set against the backdrop of rustic north India and follows a young couple who are being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. Vikrant will also be seen in Switchh, Haseen Dillruba and Santosh Sivan's Mumbaikar.

