Vinod Bhanushali Launches His Production House Bhanushali Studios Ltd; Unveils Logo

Vinod Bhanushali is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in the Hindi film and music industry. He has waved a magic wand when it came to the production and marketing of movies for years now. After spending 27 years at India's biggest music label, Vinod Bhanushali has taken a step ahead to something extremely exciting!

With his immense knowledge of films and the inner workings of the industry, he has announced his production house, Bhanushali Studios Limited.

Joining Vinod Bhanushali in this new exciting journey of story telling are Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta.

The logo of this exciting new venture has been unveiled by the team today (September 9, 2021).

Marking their presence as a powerful production house in with this revelation, Vinod Bhanushali said in a statement, "This industry has taught me so much over the years. I wanted to start giving back by working on stories and projects that are close to my heart, that speak to me. As we unveil this logo, we take the first step on the long road to achieving our goals. But as they say, it is the journey that matters and we are raring to get on it."