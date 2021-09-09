    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vinod Bhanushali Launches His Production House Bhanushali Studios Ltd; Unveils Logo

      By
      |

      Vinod Bhanushali is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in the Hindi film and music industry. He has waved a magic wand when it came to the production and marketing of movies for years now. After spending 27 years at India's biggest music label, Vinod Bhanushali has taken a step ahead to something extremely exciting!

      vinod-bhanushali

      With his immense knowledge of films and the inner workings of the industry, he has announced his production house, Bhanushali Studios Limited.

      Joining Vinod Bhanushali in this new exciting journey of story telling are Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta.

      Vinod Bhanushali Announces His Exit From T-Series; Says 'Excited To Start Something Of My Own'Vinod Bhanushali Announces His Exit From T-Series; Says 'Excited To Start Something Of My Own'

      The logo of this exciting new venture has been unveiled by the team today (September 9, 2021).

      Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali Meets Her Idol The Veteran Composer Anandji On The Sets Of Indian Idol 12Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali Meets Her Idol The Veteran Composer Anandji On The Sets Of Indian Idol 12

      Marking their presence as a powerful production house in with this revelation, Vinod Bhanushali said in a statement, "This industry has taught me so much over the years. I wanted to start giving back by working on stories and projects that are close to my heart, that speak to me. As we unveil this logo, we take the first step on the long road to achieving our goals. But as they say, it is the journey that matters and we are raring to get on it."

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 13:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 9, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X