Vinod Mehra's Wife Kiran On Rekha: She Remained In His Life Till His End, I Still Look Up To Her As A Friend

Late actor Vinod Mehra's love story with Rekha had grabbed everyone's attention at one point of time in Bollywood. It was said that the Ghar actor was deeply in love with the actress but the latter's family never accepted her. There were rumours that the duo had even got married. Recently in a tete-a-tete with ETmes, Vinod's wife Kiran opened up about her husband's past relationships including with Rekha.

She told the tabloid, "Let me tell you- the person who remained in his life till his end is Rekha. She was like a family member and I still look up to her as a friend. Rekha is a wonderful person, very loving and forgiving. She even attended our marriage. If I meet her today, I will give her the tightest hug. I know her mother and sisters. I am not comparing myself to someone who's so high up there- but actually, Rekha and I are very similar."

On being asked if Vinod ever told her about his past relationships with Bindiya Goswami, Rekha and Meena Broca, she replied, "He told me without me asking him. He said that they were a part of his life but he now wanted to be with me. I didn't ask anything further. I respected his privacy. If someone is telling you about himself on his own, why would one dig further?"

She also reacted to reports of Vinod's marriage with Rekha and said, "Stories come and go. But look, we were not from the industry. Moreover, India was not my home. And, the youngest daughter of the family (me) wanted to marry a man who was 20 years older than her! My father's concern was justified."

Kiran also walked down the memory lane and recalled her love story with Vinod. "She told the daily, We met through common friends. After two days, he asked me out for lunch. He followed me to London. We soon fell in love. We spoke only on the phone and exchanged notes. After some time, I was again in India. My dad who was then settled in Kenya decided to come down and take me to Kenya (so that the love story ends and the shaadi does not happen). Vinod spoke to him and he told him that he was taking my sister and me for a few days to North India, but he had actually booked tickets from Delhi to Kenya!"

She continued, "Another meeting happened between Vinod and my father in Delhi. I called Vinod and told him that dad was taking me away. Vinod flew down to Delhi. I don't know the details of that meeting but the very next week, we were married."

Two years post their marriage, Mehra passed due to a cardiac arrest on October 30, 1990. Speaking about her final moments with him, she shared, "The doctors were entering our house and he breathed his last. He passed away in my lap. He was holding me when he took his last breath. The pain was too much. They tried to revive him but couldn't."

Vinod Mehra was known for films like Ghar, Amar Deep, The Burning Train, Nagin, Khud-daar amongst others.