Vir Das On His Two Indias Controversy: Any Indian Who Understands Satire Watches My Full Video

Vir Das had found himself embroiled in an ugly controversy after his monologue 'Two Indias' at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC had earned the ire of many netizens. The comedian-actor had touched on topics like farmer's protests, women's safety, petrol prices and others in his speech. FIRs were also registered against Vir and he has been reportedly banned to perform in some states including Madhya Pradesh. Now, the actor has opened up about whether he is being affected by this uproar over his monologue.

On being quipped whether he would have done the monologue differently, Vir Das said, "I think laughter is a celebration and when laughter and applause fill up a room... that's a moment of pride. I think that any Indian who has a sense of humour, or understands satire, or watches my entire video, knows that that's what happened in that room." The Go Goa Gone actor also stated that he cannot decide the outcome of whether his jokes will resonate with the audience or not. He added, "A comedian puts out satire and if it's the good of the country and the bad of the country ending in the good of the country... I think that's something that you should want to come together in - I can't expect what happens when I put out a piece of content... It's jokes. It's not in my hands."

Vir Das further hinted that he is not bothered by the excessive criticism that he has been garnering after the monologue. The Revolver Rani actor added, "I have made my country laugh for 10 years now. I have devoted my life to writing about my country. We are here at the Emmys because I wrote a love letter to my country. As long as I am able to do my comedy I want to keep writing love letters to my country." On being asked whether he will be more careful now on delivering his jokes, Vir said, "I just don't know. Write jokes and hope to hell that people watch all of them, the full thing in its actual context." On the professional front, the comedian's show Wierdass Comedy has received an Emmy nomination for the Best Comedy Series.