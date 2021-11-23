Vir Das Shares His Emmy Nomination Medal, Congratulates Call My Agent For Winning In Best Comedy Series

Comedian-actor Vir Das was nominated in the 49th International Emmy Awards in the Best Comedy Series category for his stand-up comedy show Vir Das: For India. Even though he lost out the award to the French show, Call My Agent, Vir nevertheless took to his social media handle to flaunt his nomination medal and also congratulated the French comedy series. The actor also shared a glimpse of a sumptuous salad that he binged on during the event.

Talking about the same, Vir Das shared a picture of his Emmy nomination medal for Vir Das: For India. The Go Goa Gone actor furthermore shared a picture of a delicious-looking salad in the same post. He captioned it stating, "I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a gigantic beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal and ate this fantastic salad with a very interesting crispy cheese topping. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys For India. It's always for India. #VirDasForIndia." Take a look at his post.

Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Shiv Pandit, Soni Razdan, Cyris Sahukar and Sophie Choudry also congratulated Vir Das on this huge achievement. Along with the Revolver Rani actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the Sushmita Sen starrer web series Aarya was also nominated respectively in the Best Actor and Best Drama Series category at the International Emmy Awards. However, they also went on to lose the award in their respective categories. Nevertheless, these Indian nominations were much celebrated by the netizens.

Meanwhile, Vir Das was embroiled in a huge controversy recently after his 'Two Indias' monologue at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. The Delhi Belly actor was massively trolled for some of his lines in the monologue surrounding India. On this, he had revealed to NDTV stating, "I think laughter is a celebration and when laughter and applause fill up a room... that's a moment of pride. I think that any Indian who has a sense of humour, or understands satire, or watches my entire video, knows that that's what happened in that room."