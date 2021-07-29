    For Quick Alerts
      Vir Das' Sister & Author Trisha Recalls Being Sexually Harassed At Workplace, Says Me Too Has Changed Things

      National Award-winning documentary filmmaker and author Trisha Das recently opened up about a horrifying incident from her past. Trisha who is actor Vir Das' sister, revealed that she was sexually harassed at workplace but is grateful for the progressive change that took place after MeToo in the last five years.

      Trisha told IANS, "Being a feminist, from the time I wrote my first book 'Ms Draupadi Kuru: After the Pandavas' (in 2016) released, to the present time, one of the biggest changes that has happened and that has shifted the conversation on gender equality, injustice in society and workplace based on gender politics is the #MeToo movement."

      Sharing about the past incident while she was working as a documentary filmmaker, she said, "I was sexually harassed multiple times. But it was a fairly common practice at workplace and women would look out for other women to comfort each other and protect each other."

      She added that at the time, there was no social media for women to share their stories and hold the harassers responsible for their actions. She revealed that women would often stay silent after such harassment and "men had no fear of repercussion".

      Talking about MeToo she said, "While it is empowering for women, I hope this movement does not get politicised. Social media and constant conversation around sexual harassment at workplace, and the #MeToo movement has created the momentum."

      Trisha said that she does not want to name those who harassed her, and added, "Those men were not renowned, I am not in touch with any of them, I do not even know where they are now! Back then we were not on social media or on WhatsApp that I could track them down."

      However, she is glad that the situation has changed and men have changed due to fear of repercussion. She added, "it reduces the amount of sexual harassment at the first place. That too is good!"

      Trisha is best known as author of the trilogy series, Ms Draupadi Kuru: After the Pandavas, Kama's Last Sutra and Misters Kuru: A Return to Mahabharata. The books reportedly are reimagined stories from Indian mythology.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 18:14 [IST]
