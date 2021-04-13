Vira Sathidar Aka Narayan Kamble From Court Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Actor and activist Vira Sathidar passed away today due to complications from COVID-19. He was well-known for his performance as the protest poet and teacher Narayan Kamble from the National Award-winning movie Court which had also gone on to become India's entry to the Oscar Awards in the year 2016. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur wherein he passed away early morning today. He was 62 years of age.

Vira's son and colleagues also spoke about his unfortunate demise with Indian Express. The actor's son revealed that his father was admitted to AIIMS for COVID-19 treatment. The actor had developed pneumonia and passed away at 4 am today of complications from the same. Music director Sambhaji Bhagat who had worked with the actor also spoke about his demise.

Bhagat said that the actor was on the ventilator for the last two days. The music director revealed that he is extremely pained by Vira's demise and described him as not only a talented actor but also a beautiful human being. Court writer and director Chaitanya Tamhane also expressed his grief on the passing away of the actor.

The filmmaker said that he is shocked and is speechless on Vira's demise. He described the actor to be one of the nicest people he knew and that he considers himself to have been blessed to be able to get an opportunity to work with the late actor. The director said that he is still processing the news.

About Vira Sathidar, his original name was Vipul Vairagade. As a child, he used to herd cows in a village in the Wardha district. Later he went on to become an activist with the Ambedkarite movement and Dalit Panthers. He also started writing poetry and went on to work in many Marathi movies. However, Court remains one of his best works to date. His associate Mukund Adewar revealed that the actor was working in a documentary called Aadhaa Chaand Tum Rakhlo.

Filmibeat offers its condolences to the family and friends of Vira Saathidar.