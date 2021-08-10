Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Life In London Revolves Around Their Daughter Vamika's Schedule

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli are currently stationed in London for their latter's cricket matches in the UK. Their 6-month-old daughter Vamika has also accompanied them on this trip.

The power couple has been enjoying every bit of their stay there and their social media posts are a proof to this! At the same time, Virat and Anushka are also making sure to spend as much time as possible with Vamika.

Recently in a chat with Dinesh Kartik, Virat revealed how his and Anushka's ideal day in the UK begins with putting their daughter to sleep.

The Indian skipper shared, "Firstly now, with our daughter, it's putting her to sleep, first thing. Then, stepping out for breakfast somewhere, grab a quick coffee in the time that we get. And then, come back to the room to be with our daughter again. Priority is obviously making sure that we stay up to speed with her schedule."

Virat said that once they are done with the prenatal duties, he and Anushka go for a stroll down the street as it's a luxury which they miss back home in India.

"Just taking a stroll down the street is probably the most relaxing thing for both of us. Such is the reality of our lives back home. Can't complain about anything in life, but we have to adjust. Thinking of going down the street in India is not even a dream for us now, it doesn't even arrive in our dreams anymore," Kohli told Dinesh.

In the same interview, Virat also admitted that he sometimes wonders what it would be like if his father was alive to see Vamika.

"He hasn't seen me play. Now with our daughter, I have seen the happiness on my mother's face. You sit down and think what if he was still here," the cricketer confided in Dinesh.

Anushka Sharma had earlier in a Vogue magazine interview, shared how she and Virat are going to share responsibilities as new parents.

The Zero actress had said, "We don't see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it's important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that's the reality. I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working, if I do one or two films a year. In Virat's case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family."