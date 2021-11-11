Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Daughter Get Rape Threats; Hyderabad Man Arrested

The Mumbai Police arrested a Hyderabad-based man over the online rape threats to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's baby daughter. The man, who is an engineer by profession, on November 10, Wednesday. The rape threat was made against Virat and Anushka's infant daughter after India lost back-to-back matches in the recent T20 World Cup.

The 23-year-old man, who has been identified as Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, is being bough to Mumbai by the police investigation team. He had allegedly changed his Twitter handle and pretended to be a Pakistani user after the police team started investigating the screenshots of the threats. According to the police team, he is a software engineer by profession but has been unemployed lately. Reportedly, he has also worked with a food delivery app in the past.

The hideous threats targeting the 9-month-old daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had created a Nationwide outrage. This has led to the National Women's Commission asking Delhi Police to submit a copy of the FIR registered in the matter. The commission had also sought the details of the accused identified and arrested in the case and asked the Delhi police about the details of steps taken to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar, the popular actor-filmmaker reacted to the arrest of the man who threatened Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter, with a Twitter post. "I'm really glad to hear the Mumbai Police cyber cell have located and arrested the creep who tweeted rape threats to a child. Now hoping for similar swift action in cases of female journalists who receive rape threats almost on a daily basis," reads Farhan's post.