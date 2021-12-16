Virat Kohli Asks Paparazzi Not To Click Vamika's Pictures As He Travels To South Africa With Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have made a conscious decision to not reveal the face of their daughter Vamika to the public glare. The couple has also been lauded for their sharp sense of privacy when it comes to their daughter. Recently as the Indian Cricket Team left for South Africa for the next tournament and Virat and Anushka were headed towards the same, the Indian Cricket Team skipper requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of his daughter.

Talking about the video that has been going viral on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen coming down the bus first sporting the Indian Cricket Team tracksuit. He then goes to the paparazzi and says "Baby Ka Mat Lena (Don't click pictures of the baby)." Virat says this before Anushka Sharma is presumably getting down the bus with their daughter. Anushka was also spotted wearing striped black and white attire. Take a look at the video.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had requested privacy when it comes to their daughter during her birth and had also sent gifts to the paparazzi after they respected their request and did not click their daughter's pictures. In a chat session with a fan who had enquired to the cricketer when he will be revealing his daughter Vamika's face, Virat had said that he and Anushka made a collective decision as a couple to not reveal their daughter's face. He added that they will not be exposing Vamika to social media until she is old enough to understand its dynamics.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on December 11, 2021. Anushka won the internet by sharing some adorable pictures with her husband along with an endearing message. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress had stated, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you've lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I've said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S.: May we never stop goofin' around. I love that about us."