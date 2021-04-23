Virat Kohli Blows Kisses To Wife Anushka Sharma Post Half-Century, Dedicates It To Their Daughter Vamika

The latest match of the Indian Premier League saw Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Rajasthan Royals. Not only did RCB win the match by 10 wickets, but skipper Virat Kohli along with cricketer Devdutt Padikal scored 72 not out. This also made Virat the first player in IPL to reach 6000 runs. However, it was the cricketer's gesture of dedicating his half-century to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika that was a delightful sight to witness.

The video that has been going viral of the same has Virat raising his bat in the air on completing his half-century as he reacts to the cheering from his fellow cricketers. He then goes on to blow kisses to his wife Anushka who could be seen on the stand sporting the RCB uniform. Not only that, Virat then goes on to dedicate the achievement to their daughter Vamika. He shows a cradling sign with his hands referring to their daughter that was simply adorable to witness. Take a look at the video of the same.

Meanwhile, Virat had recently revealed his experience of embracing parenthood with Anushka. During an interview with actor and host Danish Sait at the onset of the Indian Premier League, the cricketer had said, "It's been life-changing. It has been a connection that has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can't be put in words. I can't express how it feels from within. It's just been such a blessed and amazing period."

He had further added, "Things change quite drastically. Everything you have been used to changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that's totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both have enjoyed thoroughly."

On the work front, Virat Kohli has been keeping busy with front lining his team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL tournament. Anushka Sharma on the other hand will soon be producing the Netflix film Qala. The film will be helmed by Anvita Dutt.