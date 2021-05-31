Virat Kohli Reveals Why He And Anushka Sharma Have Not Shared Pictures Of Their Daughter On Social Media

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl on January 11, 2021, much to the happiness of their fans. The couple who have since then been enjoying parental bliss named their daughter Vamika. However, Virat and Anushka have refrained from sharing pictures of their daughter on their social media handle till now. In the latest chat session with his fans, Virat revealed the real reason behind the same.

Talking about the same, the Indian Cricket Team captain who is currently in quarantine before he leaves for the England tour asked his fans to ask him some questions. Needless to say, he was asked many fun questions ranging from his personal and professional life. However, one of the fans asked the meaning of his daughter's name and enquired on when they will get a glimpse of Vamika on social media.

Virat was quick to reply to the question. The cricketer said that Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga. Furthermore, he said that both he and his wife Anushka Sharma have decided not to expose their child to social media. He went on to say that they will refrain from exposing their daughter to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and makes her own choice for the same. Take a look at his reply.

For the unversed, the couple had also requested some privacy from the media glare during the birth of their child. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had also gone on to thank the paparazzi for giving them the required privacy and space after Vamika was born. In an earlier interview during the onset of the Indian Premier League, Virat had also spoken about embracing parenthood with Anushka.

He had revealed to the host Danish Sait saying, "It's been life-changing. It has been a connection that has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can't be put in words. I can't express how it feels from within. It's just been such a blessed and amazing period."

Apart from this, Anushka Sharma had also taken part in her husband's chat session. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress asked her husband, where did he keep her headphones. To this, Virat had the sweetest reply wherein he said, "Always on the side table next to the bed love" along with a red heart emoji.