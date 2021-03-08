Virat Kohli Pens A Heartwarming Note For Wife Anushka Sharma And Baby Vamika On Women's Day

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has often spoken about how his actress-wife Anushka Sharma is a 'pillar of strength' for him. On the occasion of International Women's Day today (March 8, 2021), the star cricketer took to social media to hail his wife whom he called "the most fiercely, compassionate and strong women" of his life.

Virat posted a beautiful picture of Anushka sharing an adorable moment with their daughter Vamika and wrote that the little one is "going to grow up to be like her mother." In the photo, the actress is seen all smiles while cradling the little bundle of joy.

Virat captioned the endearing mother-daughter snap with a heartwarming note that read, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother ❤️. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world."

See his post.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their first born, daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. Last month, Anushka announced the name of their baby girl with an endearing note in which she spoke about how parenthood has changed their lives.

"We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears, laughter, worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy," the Pari actress wrote in her note.

ALSO READ: Happy Women's Day 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit And Others Laud Women Who Inspire Them

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma: As A Producer, I Vowed That I Won't Allow Any Women To Be Portrayed Regressively