Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Latest Picture Screams Love And Togetherness

Virat Kohli took to his social media handle to share a beautiful picture with his wife Anushka Sharma, much to the happiness of their fans. The picture has Virat embracing his wife in a loving manner while they both are all smiles for the camera. The cricketer captioned the picture with a red heart emoji.

The picture has Virat looking dapper in a grey tee that he has paired up with a maroon cap. Anushka can be seen radiating her new mommy glow in the picture. The Jab Harry Met Sejal can be seen flaunting her flawless skin and million-dollar smile while donning a black attire with star prints. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently blessed our timeline by sharing some precious moments between her and Virat from last year. The video shared by the actor had her and her husband spending some lovely time with their pet dog. The couple can also be seen bonding with other dogs and puppies during one of their outings. Apart from that, the Band Baaja Baarat actor can be seen having a fun time with some of the local young girls of the place that the couple visited during their trekking outings. Anushka and Virat can then be seen exploring and spending some quality time with their cute four-legged friends in the adorable video.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor also called these moments to be one of their special and priceless times from last year. Anushka's caption read as, "Some special, priceless moments from last year" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the video shared by the Pari actor.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport wherein the couple was returning from Chennai. For the unversed, Virat's team Royal Challengers Bangalore had played a match with Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai wherein they also emerged victoriously. The couple was also joined by their daughter Vamika wherein Anushka could be seen holding the child through a baby sling. On the work front, Anushka will be producing the Netflix film Qala which will be helmed by Anvita Dutt.

