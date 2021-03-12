Virat Kohli Shares A Lovely Picture With Anushka Sharma On Ticking 2 Months Of Parenthood

That Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the most adorable couples on the block is known to all. Much to the happiness of their 'Virushka' fans, the couple also became parents to their baby girl, Vamika whom they welcomed on January 11, 2021. The couple completed 2 months of their parenthood on March 11, and on this occasion, Virat shared a beautiful picture with his wife.

Talking about the post, Virat Kohli took to his social media handle to share the picture which has the cricketer lovingly clutching his wife, Anushka Sharma in his arms while the latter is sporting a lovely smile. While Virat has opted for casual white attire, Anushka can be seen looking pretty in a striped floral-printed night suit. Virat captioned the same with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the post shared by him.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma also celebrated the occasion in an endearing manner. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor shared a half-cut picture of a tasty looking rainbow cake on her Instagram story. She captioned the same stating, "Happy 2 months to us." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli had also penned down a heartwarming message for his wife, Anushka Sharma and daughter, Vamika on the occasion of Women's Day. He had shared a delightful picture that had Anushka cradling their daughter in her lap. Sharing the same, the cricketer praised the strength of a woman. He had written how witnessing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. He added that after this, one understands the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. He called women way stronger than women. He called Anushka the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of his life and stated that Vamika will also grow up to be like her mother. Take a look at the post shared by Virat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. The actor has been winning big on the production front. Her production ventures like Paatal Lok and Bulbul tasted success amongst the masses.

