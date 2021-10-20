Virat Kohli Shares An 'AwwDorable' Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma And Daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli took to his social media handle to share an adorable picture with his wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika. The trio can be seen enjoying a luncheon and making way for a happy family. The Indian Cricket Team skipper captioned the picture with a red heart emoji.

The picture is presumably taken in UAE where the family is currently stationed. Anushka Sharma and Vamika joined Virat Kohli in the destination ahead of T20 World Cup wherein the cricketer is now spending some quality time with them post his quarantine. Talking about the picture, Virat can be seen in a casual grey tee and black shorts while Anushka looks pretty in a striped full-sleeved shirt and black pants. However, Vamika once again steals the show here as one can see her back turned towards the camera with her cute pigtails in toe. Take a look at the picture.

Earlier Anushka Sharma had also won over the internet after she had shared a beautiful picture of Virat Kohli looking down at their daughter Vamika who is playing inside a playball pit. The little munchkin's hairdo looks too cute to behold. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress had captioned the same stating, "My whole heart in one frame." Take a look at the picture shared by her.

Apart from this, Anushka Sharma had also shared a series of endearing pictures of Virat Kohli from his quarantine phase. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress had captioned the same stating, "Couldn't choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life. Oh Well, you get the point."

Earlier, ahead of IPL 2021, in an interview of the event, Virat Kohli had spoken about raising Vamika along with Anushka Sharma. The cricketer had said, "Things change quite drastically. Everything you have been used to changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that's totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both (Anushka and him) have enjoyed thoroughly."