Vishal Batra Recalls What Dimple Cheema Had Told Him Six Days Before His Brother Vikram's Death

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Shershaah released on Amazon Prime Video last week. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in Kargil War in 1999. Besides the late soldier's tale of sacrifice and valour, the film also gives a sneak-peek into Batra's love story with Dimple Cheema.

Recently in an interview with ETimes, Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal recalled his conversation with Dimple six days prior to Vikram's passing away in the war.

The tabloid quoted Vishal as saying, "I remember Dimple and I were having lunch together, six days before the ill-fated day. She had come to see me off; I was headed to Delhi for some work. She told me: 'Jab Vikram vapas aa jayega toh aap hamari shaadi mein nachoge na?' (After Vikram comes back, you'll dance at our wedding na?). I said, 'Of course, nachunga' (I will definitely dance)."

He continued, "We were looking at getting them married soon, no doubt. But let me reiterate here that the engagement hadn't happened."

Clarifying that his late brother and Dimple were not engaged, he told ETimes, "Dimple and Vikram were not engaged. It hurts to read wrong reports in the media and I just hope that everyone who matters is reading this and does not do goof-ups in their write-ups hereafter. People who have written that she was his mangetar (fiancée) have just been silly."

Vishal further revealed that post his brother's demise, he and his parents had told Dimple to get married and move ahead in life. He also told the tabloid that she didn't attend Shershaah's premiere in Delhi because of personal reasons.

Talking about the film, Vishal called it Sidharth Malhotra's best performance till date and added, "It is never easy to play someone per se. Sidharth put in a lot of sweat, toil, and labour into his role. Even Kiara as Dimple has been very convincing."

Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani marks the Bollywood directorial debut of South filmmaker Vishnu Varadhan.