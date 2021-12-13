    For Quick Alerts
      Vishnu Induri's Spokesperson Offers Clarification On The Legal Hassle Around The Upcoming Film 83

      In the wake of the ongoing reports of a legal case filed against the makers of the upcoming film 83, on behalf of Vibri Media, we would like to deny the claims of the complainant and clarify the makers of 83 are in no way concerned with the case.

      The complaint of Future Resources FZE against the producers of the film 83 is false, baseless and motivated.

      Future Resources FZE is a minority shareholder in Vibri Media, there have been internal disputes between the promoters of Vibri Media Pvt Ltd and the complainant, which are pending in various courts. The complainant Future Resources FZE has been restrained by the Hon’ble Telangana high court from interfering with the movie 83 in any manner.

      This action of the complainant prior to the release of the film is motivated, a publicity gimmick and constitutes contempt of court for which Vibri Media Pvt Ltd is availing its legal remedies against the Complainant.

      The film 83 and the producers are in no way concerned with this and they reserve their right to initiate appropriate action against Future Resources FZE.

      Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 21:40 [IST]
