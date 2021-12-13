Vishnu Induri's Spokesperson Offers Clarification On The Legal Hassle Around The Upcoming Film 83

In the wake of the ongoing reports of a legal case filed against the makers of the upcoming film 83, on behalf of Vibri Media, we would like to deny the claims of the complainant and clarify the makers of 83 are in no way concerned with the case.

The complaint of Future Resources FZE against the producers of the film 83 is false, baseless and motivated.

83: Complaint Filed Against Deepika Padukone And Other Producers For Alleged Cheating

Future Resources FZE is a minority shareholder in Vibri Media, there have been internal disputes between the promoters of Vibri Media Pvt Ltd and the complainant, which are pending in various courts. The complainant Future Resources FZE has been restrained by the Hon’ble Telangana high court from interfering with the movie 83 in any manner.

83 New Song Bigadne De Celebrates The Spirit Of Indian Cricket Team

This action of the complainant prior to the release of the film is motivated, a publicity gimmick and constitutes contempt of court for which Vibri Media Pvt Ltd is availing its legal remedies against the Complainant.

The film 83 and the producers are in no way concerned with this and they reserve their right to initiate appropriate action against Future Resources FZE.