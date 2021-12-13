Vishnu Induri's Spokesperson Offers Clarification On The Legal Hassle Around The Upcoming Film 83

In
the
wake
of
the
ongoing
reports
of
a
legal
case
filed
against
the
makers
of
the
upcoming
film
83,
on
behalf
of
Vibri
Media,
we
would
like
to
deny
the
claims
of
the
complainant
and
clarify
the
makers
of
83
are
in
no
way
concerned
with
the
case.
The
complaint
of
Future
Resources
FZE
against
the
producers
of
the
film
83
is
false,
baseless
and
motivated.
Future
Resources
FZE
is
a
minority
shareholder
in
Vibri
Media,
there
have
been
internal
disputes
between
the
promoters
of
Vibri
Media
Pvt
Ltd
and
the
complainant,
which
are
pending
in
various
courts.
The
complainant
Future
Resources
FZE
has
been
restrained
by
the
Hon’ble
Telangana
high
court
from
interfering
with
the
movie
83
in
any
manner.
This
action
of
the
complainant
prior
to
the
release
of
the
film
is
motivated,
a
publicity
gimmick
and
constitutes
contempt
of
court
for
which
Vibri
Media
Pvt
Ltd
is
availing
its
legal
remedies
against
the
Complainant.
The
film
83
and
the
producers
are
in
no
way
concerned
with
this
and
they
reserve
their
right
to
initiate
appropriate
action
against
Future
Resources
FZE.