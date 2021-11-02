Viveck Vaswani: I Told Juhi Chawla That Shah Rukh Khan Was Better Looking Than Aamir; She Said, 'Are You Mad?'

As Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older today, his producer-friend Viveck Vaswani reminisced about the superstar's initial days in the film industry. While speaking to an entertainment portal, he recalled how Juhi Chawla had reacted when he told her that Shah Rukh was better looking than Aamir Khan.

Viveck told Pinkvilla that he first met Shah Rukh during the time he was making Patthar Ke Phool (1991). At that time, Shah Rukh was doing television, but eventually, they became friends.

"Those days, he was staying in filmmaker's Saeed Mirza's office in the suburbs. Gradually, he moved into my home (Dalamal Park) in South Mumbai. Call it friendship, call it caring, he stayed with me for two years. He was going through a bad phase those days. His mother (the late Lateef Fatima Khan) was unwell. She wanted him to act in films. That's how Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) was born," recalled Viveck.

He further revealed that Shah Rukh didn't leave a good impression on Juhi when she saw him for the first time, but when she started working with him, she realised that he's a special actor.

"I have known Juhi Chawla since school. I spoke about Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman to her and said the new boy, Shah Rukh Khan, was better looking than Aamir Khan. When she first saw him, she turned around and said, "Are you mad? Are you blind?" The truth is that she loved the script. She realized it was something solid. Juhi's a sincere and good-natured girl. Soon, she warmed up towards director Aziz Mirza and the cast including Nana Patekar, Amrita Singh and Navin Nischol. On the first day after watching Shah Rukh shoot, she remarked, "You were right, he's special." Then it became a picnic," revealed Vaswani.