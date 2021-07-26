Director Vivek Agnihotri Mourns The Death Of His Friend Dr Deepa Sharma Due To A Landslide

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently took to his social media handle to mourn the death of his close friend and Ayurvedic doctor Deepa Sharma due to a landslide. Dr Deepa lost her life to a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur area. Vivek shared a picture with Deepa while expressing his grief over his demise.

Talking about the same, Vivek Agnihotri shared some throwback pictures with Dr Deepa Sharma. In one of the pictures, The Tashkent Files director can be seen posing with Deepa. While in another picture, the late doctor can be seen posing with the director and his wife and actress Pallavi Joshi presumably while dining with them. Sharing the same, he captioned the post stating, "OMG. Can't believe that Deepa is no more. I have been told that she died in a landslide today. Till 8hrs ago she was sending photos from the Himalayas. Such a lively, aware person. Have no words. May God give her family strength. Prayers." Take a look at the post shared by him.

OMG. Can’t believe that Deepa is no more. I have been told that she died in a landslide today. Till 8hrs ago she was sending photos from Himalayas. Such a lively, aware person. Have no words. May God give her family strength. Prayers. ॐ शांति। https://t.co/M0hoeNVuYP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 25, 2021

Apart from that, Vivek Agnihotri also shared Dr Deepa Sharma's last social media post from her holiday. She had shared some lovely pictures posing against the backdrop of a picturesque stream like view. Deepa had captioned the same stating, "Life is nothing without mother nature." The Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal director captioned the same stating, "It's so strange that this is one of Dr Deepa Sharma's one of the last tweets." Take a look at the post.

It’s so strange that this is one of Dr. Deepa Sharma’s one of the last tweets. pic.twitter.com/mjNL6sf4Zk — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 25, 2021

Dr Deepa Sharma had also shared a picture of herself standing at the Nagasti Post hours before her demise. She had captioned the same stating, "Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 km ahead we have a border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally." Netizens poured in their condolences in this last post of the late doctor.

Talking about the devastating landslide incident at Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, nine people died while three got injured after a bridge collapsed due to boulders rolling down from a hill that was caused due to a landslide. Unfortunately, Dr Deepa Sharma was one of the nine people who lost their lives to the same. Going by her Twitter bio, the late doctor practised Ayurveda and was also a clinical nutritionist.