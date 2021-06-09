Vivek Oberoi Calls Out Bollywood For Not Recognizing Its Flaws; 'We Refuse To Acknowledge Our Bad Side'

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary on June 14, Vivek Oberoi in a recent interaction with a leading daily opened up on Bollywood's inability to deal with criticism.

The Saathiya actor was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "We have our good side, but we refuse to acknowledge our bad side. For any individual, industry, or fraternity to flourish, one needs to know ke hum mein kitni khamiyan hain, our mistakes and the wrongs of the industry."

The actor talked about the Hindi film industry displaying 'ostrich syndrome' and said that it has failed to recognize that something is systematically wrong even after the tragedy of Sushant's demise.

"We have a little bit of ostrich syndrome. Because we don't acknowledge that hamari industry mein kuch gadbad hai (there is something wrong in our industry)," he told the daily.

Referring to Sushant's death, Vivek added, "Then also nobody wanted to really and truly acknowledge that there is something systematically wrong (in the industry), and just wanted to write it off ke ek incident hogaya (one-off incident)."

For the unversed, the Raabta actor was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Since then, there has been many discussions on topics like nepotism and the ruthless way of Bollywood on social media.

Meanwhile, Bollywood's self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK gave a thumbs up to Vivek's statement and tweeted, "Bhai @vivekoberoi your interview is brilliant and pure truth. Keep it up!👍."

Bhai @vivekoberoi your interview is brilliant and pure truth. Keep it up!👍 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 8, 2021

In another tweet, he mentioned, "Dear friends Bollywood Wala, if you are fed up of bhaigiri in the Bollywood then pls speak up. Please speaks without fear. It's just a fear otherwise nobody can damage your career. Jiske Apne career Ke Laale Pade Hain, Woh Apka Career Kaise Damage Kar Degaa Yaar!"

Dear friends Bollywood Wala, if you are fed up of bhaigiri in the Bollywood then pls speak up. Please speaks without fear. It’s just a fear otherwise nobody can damage your career. Jiske Apne career Ke Laale Pade Hain, Woh Apka Career Kaise Damage Kar Degaa Yaar! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 8, 2021

Lately, KRK has been in the news for his ongoing legal tussle with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his constant digs at the film industry.