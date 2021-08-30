Vivek Oberoi Is Worried About Impending Third Wave Of COVID-19

Actor Vivek Oberoi is quite worried about the impending third wave of COVID-19 and says that he follows all the safety protocols when he steps out of his house, because he's pretty worried about his children.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Vivek said, "Even though I take whatever precautions I can, at the end of the day, you still have a lingering doubt at the back of the head that, 'I am going back home', especially with the talk of the third wave."

Speaking about the impending third wave, the Prince actor said, "All these talks about kids... mine are so attached to me and so young. Even if I am out for four days, whenever I come back, they come running to me to hug me. I have to stop them there and say, 'Hold on, I have to go, take a shower, steam', and then sit down."

With respect to work, Vivek has season 3 of Inside Edge lined up for release. When asked what he feels about 'new normal' scenario, he said that he is still quite fearful about the ongoing pandemic.

Elaborating his point, he asserted that 'new normal' is very unnatural, and it's not a good feeling at all.

"People say it's the new normal, but I find that there is nothing 'normal' about it. So, it is not a great feeling at all. But what is a great relief is to actually take off the mask and act in front of the camera. That's something we all actors love to do," concluded Oberoi.