    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vivek Oberoi On 14 Years Of Shootout At Lokhandwala: I Actually Said No To Play Mala Dolas

      By
      |

      Apporva Lakhia's 2007 film Shootout At Lokhandwala, which released on May 25, 2007, is one of the most iconic gangster films to have come up in Bollywood. The movie based on a real-life police shootout at the Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai, was praised by critics and audiences alike.

      Vivek Anand Oberoi's character from the movie, Maya Dolas, has attained cult status over the years. The character was so very well portrayed by Vivek that even today, when people talk about negative characters they always mention Maya Dolas.

      vivek-oberoi-18-years-of-shootout-at-lokhandwala

      As Shootout At Lokhandwala clocks 14 years today (May 25, 2021), Vivek walked down the memory lane and shared an interesting trivia about the film. The actor revealed that he had initially turned down the role of Maya Dolas as he had reservations with the way his character was written at that time.

      ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi On Being Compared To SRK: He Is The Greatest Success Story Of All Time In Hindi CinemaALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi On Being Compared To SRK: He Is The Greatest Success Story Of All Time In Hindi Cinema

      Vivek said, "Some roles and actors are just "meant to be". Believe it or not, at first, I actually said no to play Maya Dolas in Shootout At Lokhandwala! I had my reservations with the way the character was written at that time."

      So, what happened and how did Vivek finally end up doing the film? "Sanjay Gupta and Apoorva Lakhia did the coolest thing, they asked me how I would want the character to be and how I would visualise it. That led to a creative jam session that lasted all night and by morning, I was doing the film! It was their maturity and collaborative spirit and complete absence of any ego that just won me over! From then on it was one of the most awesome fun shoots of my career! The sets were riddled with the sounds of bullets and the boys laughing at some joke or pranks we played and no one was spared! We were a family; we were a "gang"," Vivek spilled the beans.

      ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi On Why He Had Refused To Debut With Abbas-Mustan's Film: I Had This Crisis Of ConscienceALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi On Why He Had Refused To Debut With Abbas-Mustan's Film: I Had This Crisis Of Conscience

      Well, we can't imagine anyone other than Vivek Anand Oberoi playing Maya Dolas. The performance helped him bag many awards, and also got the film a lot of appreciation.

      The music of the movie became a super hit. The song 'Ganpat', with Vivek and his gangster buddies from the movie, went on to become a massive hit and is played at parties and discos even till today after 14 years. Besides Vivek, the movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Rohit Roy, Neha Dhupia, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Aditya Lakhia, Ravi Gossain, Akhilendra Mishra, Dia Mirza, Abhishek Bachchan, Amrita Singh, and many others.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 16:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 25, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X