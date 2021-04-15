Vivek Oberoi On Being Compared To SRK: He Is The Greatest Success Story Of All Time In Hindi Cinema

Vivek Oberoi made a smashing entry in Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma's gangster film Company in 2002. Ditching the tried-and-tested formula when it comes to debuts, the actor picked up a role which required him to be badass. His portrayal of Chandu aka Chandrakant Nagre won him rave reviews.

In the same year, Vivek dropped a pleasant surprise with his lover boy act in Shaad Ali's Saathiya with Rani Mukerji as his leading lady. Back then, the media had even compared with Shah Rukh Khan after the film's release.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the Krrish 3 actor opened up about his comparisons with King Khan. Vivek said, "I grew up watching Shah Rukh and was a huge fan. These are the things that happen, and you don't take them seriously. You need to focus on your roles, and build your own brand rather than being compared and labelled."

Talking about the Bollywood superstar's legacy, the actor added, "Shah Rukh was already half way a legend in 2002, already a great. He is the greatest success story of all time in Hindi cinema. You can't compare."

In the same interview, Vivek Oberoi also talked about turning down Sanjay Dutt's role in Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS. The Omkara star said, "For whatever reasons I couldn't do Munna Bhai. But after it became what it is, there are some roles you watch an actor play and you feel that this role was written for that actor and no matter how much you wanted to be that role, the actors performed it so well, that you feel like nobody can do this better."

After a series of Hindi films, Vivek also made a successful transition in the South film industry. In one of his Tamil films Vivegam, the actor was pitted opposite Tamil superstar Thala Ajith.

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Vivek also opened up about his experience of working with Ajith and shared, "We referred to each other as Nanba in the film, which is the Tamil equivalent of Mere Bhai, Mere Dost. Somewhere, we connected in real life too. Ajith Anna and I became damn close and that started reflecting on and off screen. It was an amazing experience to see that kind of madness. There are very few people who have a cult around them, like Rajini Sir, and I think Ajith Anna is one of them."

On being quizzed if the duo would share screen space again, Vivek shared, "We had lots of chat before. He is a lovely guy, almost like an elder brother. He is a phenomenal biker, so we do speak about things in common like that. He is an all-rounder, one of the nicest guys I know in the Indian film industry. Even his wife, Shalini is a brilliant person. It's a lovely family. We have discussed some stuff for (a film), but over there, when it matures, it matures."

Coming back to Vivek's upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in the third season of Amazon Prime's web series Inside Edge. He will also be seen in the horror thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter which marks the acting debut of TV star Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak.

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi Reveals He Lost 14 Kilos During Lockdown; Says He Was Unhappy With Himself

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi On Nepotism: After The Age Of 15, I Never Took Money From My Dad; I Struggled On My Own