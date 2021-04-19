Vivek Oberoi On Why He Had Refused To Debut With Abbas-Mustan's Film: I Had This Crisis Of Conscience

When Vivek Oberoi made his acting debut in the Hndi film industry with Ram Gopal Varma's gangster film Company in 2002, the actor won rave reviews for his impressive performance. But do you folks know that the actor was originally supposed to be launched in an Abbas-Mustan film?

However, Vivek walked out of that film which he had bagged courtesy of his father, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, as he wanted to get a film on his own merit.

The Saathiya star made this revelation in his latest interview with a leading tabloid. Vivek revealed that he was to make his Bollywood debut with an Abbas-Mustan. However, in the midst of the set-up, he had this crisis of conscience which made him exit the proejct.

ETimes quoted Vivek as saying, "Now, nepotism is a big word, but back in the day, it was very normal for every film guy of the second or third generation to be launched by his dad and for me also, it was the same. Son has returned from New York, let's launch him--there was this whole setup with Abbas-Mustan. It was all going solid but in the middle of that, I had this crisis of conscience. My dad is my idol and he came in and made it purely on merit, no last name, nobody writing any kind of letters for him. He just auditioned and made it."

He continued, "And the thought I had was that if something goes wrong with this film, my dad's life savings were on the line. And I'd seen a lot of people doing the same thing and going bust. So for me, it was very scary. And I just had these sleepless nights and I went to my dad and said, 'I can't do the film, I'll struggle like you', and he said, 'but I built a platform, so you don't have to struggle!' A few weeks later, I met Abbas-Mustan, apologised to them saying I will not be doing their film."

Post walking out of Abbas-Mustan's film, Vivek Oberoi bagged Ram Gopal Varma's Company after a year of struggle and numerous auditions, and the rest is history!

