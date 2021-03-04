Vivek Oberoi Reveals He Lost 14 Kilos During Lockdown; Says He Was Unhappy With Himself

Recently, actor Vivek Oberoi was spotted with his wife enjoying a bike ride in Mumbai. Unfortunately, his date night ended on a controversial note, as he was charged for not wearing mask and helmet. While Vivek looked every bit fit in the video, the actor said that that was not the case a year ago. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Vivek revealed that during lockdown, he lost fourteen kilos.

In conversation with Bombay Times, Vivek revealed, "From binge eating to binge watching video content for hours together, I just lost the track. I used to sleep at 5 am and wake up in the afternoon. I was really unhappy with myself. I was doing it all wrong. During the course I gained a lot of weight."

He further added when lockdown was imposed in India after the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, he started taking care of himself, and went down the route of rediscovering himself.

"Firstly, I put myself under restrictions. I followed a strict regimen and I changed my whole lifestyle. I began waking up early as good as 4.30 am and did yoga and workout sessions. I went on a juice diet and cleansed my system. I also started calling it a night at 10 pm. Through the lockdown, I read a lot of books, developed scripts and focused on work. With this disciplined lifestyle, I was able to lose 14 kilos. I am feeling super healthy now," added the Masti actor.

With respect to work, Vivek announced a movie on the life of Ahom General Lachit Borphukan. Recently, while addressing the crowd at Xohudar 2020-21 programme at Majuli in Assam, he said, "I want to make a movie on the life of great Ahom general Lachit Borphukan with around seventy percent artists from Assam."

