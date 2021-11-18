Vivek Oberoi's Son Got Upset With Actor For Kissing His Co-Star; 'How Could You Kiss A Girl Who Is Not Mumma'

Vivek Oberoi is one doting husband, as well as a doting dad. In the past few months, the actor got enough time to spend with his kids. In his recent conversation with a leading daily, Vivek revealed how he had a priceless expression on his face, when his son questioned him for kissing his co-star on screen.

Vivek revealed when he made his kids watch his 2010 film Prince, his son was quite upset with the actor, because of the kissing scenes in the film.

"Both my kids saw this film for the first time. Since Vivaan loves action he was glued to the screen. However, Ameyaa lost interest halfway through as she felt there was too many action scenes in it. My son loved the whole film, but there was one thing that he disliked," said Vivek while speaking to Times Of India.

"There was a scene where I kissed my heroine. It stuck with him. He asked, 'How could you kiss a girl who's not mumma?' He was very staunchly taking his mother side and telling me that I cannot kiss any other girl who is not his mumma. I did not know how to react. I had a priceless expression on my face," added the Masti actor.

Vivek further added that he explained to his son that it was just acting and it doesn't mean anything in real life. The 45-year-old actor concluded by saying, "He (Vivek's son) went on and on, 'No, dad it's not cool, it's not!' He looked at his mom (Priyanka) and asked her, 'Are you okay with this mom?'"

With respect to work, Vivek will next be seen in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.