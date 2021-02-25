Vivek Oberoi Says 'Pawri Nahi Hori Hai' After Paying Challan Of Rs 500 For Not Wearing Mask & Helmet

Vivek Oberoi was recently fined by Mumbai Police for flouting norms by riding his newly acquired motorcycle without wearing a helmet and face mask. The Bollywood actor was reportedly fined Rs 500, and has acknowledged his mistake in a very unique way.

Oberoi took to his Instagram account and shared a new take on the 'pawri ho rahi hai' trend. Teasing Mumbai Police he wrote in the caption, "This is for you @mumbaipolice." and also added hashtags like, "#pawtikatgayihai #PawriNahiHoRahiHai".

In the video clip, Vivek shows off his bikes and the challan. He can be heard saying, "Ye hum hain, ye humari bikes hain, aur ye humari pawti kat gayi hai."

Vivek was fined after the actor posted a Valentine's Day video of the bike-ride with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi. Netizens were quick to notice that both in the clip were seen without the necessary protective gears like masks and helmet, while zooming away on electric-blue Harley Davidson bike.

The video was captioned as, "What a start of this lovely Valentine's Day, with Main, Meri Patni or Woh! A refreshing joyride indeed!"

Mumbai Police reportedly has also filed an FIR against him under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) along with provisions of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Vivek also reacted to being called out for the same and tweeted, "Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask."

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi's Valentine's Day Video Lands Him In Trouble With Mumbai Police; Find Out How

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi's Brother-In-Law Aditya Alva Arrested In Connection With Sandalwood Drug Case