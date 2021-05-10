Waheeda Rehman, Helen And Asha Parekh's Vacation Pics From Andaman Go Viral; Fans Say 'Retirement Goals'

Life is meant for good friends and great adventures, and our Bollywood ladies- Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh and Helen truly believe in this! Recently, pictures of the trio holidaying like a true blue star in the picturesque Andaman and Nicobar Islands took social media by storm.

Producer Tanuj Garg shared a few unseen pictures of the yesteryear actresses dressed in pants and tunics, enjoying the sunshine and the breeze on a boat during their Andaman vacation, and fans went all hearts over them.

He captioned the snaps as, "Picture 1 on 10.05.21.: . If 'Dil Chahta Hai' were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. . Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a massive smile on my face. . Eventually what we're left with when we're old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates."

In one of the pictures, Waheeda is seen sitting in the driver's seat and indulging in a conversation with Asha. Another snap has Waheeda, Helen and Asha flaunting their lovely smiles while posing on the boat.

See Tanuj Garg's post.

Meanwhile, fans went all gaga over the trio for proving that age is just number! An Instagram user commented, "Retirement goals! La vie est belle!""Beauty at its best! 😍Warmed the cockles of my heart.....Caption on point T. 💓🥰," read another comment. Another netizen wrote, "How cute are they! ❤️," while another commented, One of my favourite pics in a long long time. There is such joy and cheer and power in it."

Last month, Waheeda's daughter Kashvi had shared a picture of her mother enjoying snorkeling during their beach vacation in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. She had captioned it as, "Snorkeling with Mom #waterbabies."

Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen are known to be BFFs and are often spotted hanging out together. Earlier in an interview with a magazine, Asha had said that she has travelled extensively with Waheeda and Helen over the years, and has discovered that she has "an adventurous soul and enjoys the adrenaline rush."

Going by the latest viral pictures, Asha's words ring true! In 2013, the three veteran actresses had gone on a 10-day vacation on a Scandinavian cruise. Speaking about her industry pals, Asha had said that she often meets Waheeda and Asha for lunch and movies.