Waheeda Rehman Recalls A Fond Memory With Dilip Kumar From The Sets Of Ram Shyam

Waheeda Rehman shared screen space with Dilip Kumar in films like Ram Aur Shyam, Mashaal, Dil Diya Dard Liya among others. The veteran actress is heartbroken after hearing about his demise today (July 7, 2021).

While speaking with ETimes, the Guide actress expressed her grief over the sad news and remembered him as a 'good actor and a huge star.'

Waheeda was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "It is a very sad news but it was bound to happen. He had been suffering for so long. I have done five films with him and it was a fantastic experience, he was not only a good actor but a huge star. He was a very intense actor especially in tragic scenes, he used to be very good even without uttering a word. He could express his pain so well and yet, he was good in comedy, too. It was a great experience working with him the industry and the entire country will miss him. But that's life, what to do."

Further, the actress also recalled one of her fond memories with Kumar from the sets of Ram Aur Shyam.

"I remember one funny scene from Ram Aur Shyam and in that scene, he had to switch over from being Ram to Shyam. In that scene, he had to eat many boiled eggs and there were retakes and the entire unit used to laugh and he would say, here I am getting tortured and you guys are laughing at me. I was sitting in front of him in the scene and he told me, 'Please hasna mat anda gale mein phas jayega. Aur main mar jaunga (Pease don't laugh, the egg might get stuck in my throat and I might die). Please don't do that. So I replied it was your bright idea to do this thing," ETimes quoted her as saying.

In another interview with Bollywood Hungama, Waheeda opened up on her biggest takeaways from Dilip Kumar's performances.

The news portal quoted her as saying, "His complete surrender to his characters. His focused energy. Nothing could distract him from his role. But most of all, it was intensity that held audiences in a thrall. One small twitch of his eye could convey more than a thousand words. You know, there are great actors who are not stars. Dilip Saab was a rare instance of a great actor who was also a superstar. Audiences wept and laughed with him. He could do tragic roles to perfection. But later on he started doing comedy with equal ease. I enjoyed working equally with him in the dark Dil Diya Dard Liya as much as the light Ram Aur Shyam. Our sequence in Yash Chopra's Mashaal, our last film together where he tries to stop a vehicle to take me to the hospital, is talked to this day. We shot it on the road in Fort (Mumbai) at midnight."

Rehman further said that she learnt a lot from him and wished that they had done more films together.

Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday (July 7, 2021) after a prolonged illness. He will be laid to rest today at 5 pm at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz, Mumbai.