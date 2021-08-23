Warina Hussain On The Turmoil In Afghanistan: Says 'Only Air One Will Now Breathe Will Be Of Suppression'

Actress Warina Hussain joined the bandwagon of many celebs who have spoken up about the citizens especially women of Afghanistan ever since the Taliban took over the country. Warina had to move from Afghanistan some years ago due to the stressful situation in the country. The actress revealed how she finds the current crisis in Afghanistan to be similar to the time when she had to leave the country with her family.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, Warina Hussain said, "It's a difficult time for me and my family. It's eerily similar to 20 years ago. It was because of this war and turmoil that my family was forced to flee Afghanistan, and now, many years later, I see other families losing their homes. My memories will always be of family picnics, food, and beautiful spring in Kabul, which I doubt will ever be the same again; the only air one will now breathe will be of suppression".

Kabir Khan: One Taliban Member Looked Straight Into My Camera & Said, 'You Think We Are Gone, We Will Be Back'

The Loveyatri actress furthermore spoke about the UN intervening in the ongoing Afghanistan crisis. She added, "And for the United Nations to intervene. It's the wish and plea of a woman who doesn't want her fellow Afghan women to be treated as second-class citizens in their own nation".

Bollywood Celebs Pray For Afghanistan; 'May Lord Give You Strength To Fight These Fascists'

Not only this, but Warina Hussain expressed gratitude that India had accepted her when she went on to settle here from Afghanistan. However, the 'She Move It Like That' star said that she fears for the other citizens of Afghanistan now. Warina went on to say, "I was fortunate that India accepted me and became my home but I'm afraid that isn't the case for everyone right now. Such a country's conditions result in emergency immigration, resulting in thousands of refugees and asylum seekers arriving in neighbouring countries, where immediate accommodation may be difficult."

Apart from Warina Hussain, many other Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty and others have also expressed their concern over the tensions in the country. On the work front, Warina Hussain was last seen in the title song of Dabangg 3. She was seen shaking a leg with Salman Khan in the same.