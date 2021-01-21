Was Katrina Kaif Keen To Do Richa Chadha's Role In Madam Chief Minister?

Richa Chadha's upcoming political drama Madam Chief Minister, is scheduled to release in theatres this week. The film helmed by Subhash Kapoor, revolves around a woman who battles casteism and sexism to carve her own space in the world of politics.

While we already got glimpse of Richa's acting prowess in the trailer, you folks would be surprised to know that there was another Bollywood actress who too, had her eyes on this powerful role!

According to a report in ETimes, Katrina Kaif was interested in doing this film and had reached out to director Subhash Kapoor to consider her for Madam Chief Minister.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "She's been part of Prakash Jha's political-thriller Rajneeti and was looking for an out-and-out female-led project. So, when she heard of the film Subhash was making, she recorded an audition tape on her own and sent it to him."

The report further stated that Subhash Kapoor wanted Richa Chadha to play the titular role after watching one of her interviews. "The source told ETimes, "He thought she would be perfect for the role of the powerful political figure around whom his film revolves."

Kapoor had already envisioned already in the role and was convinced that only she would be able to pull off what he had in mind, he decided to go ahead with his instinct. "The physicality, look, diction was all very integral to the part and Richa got every nuance right," the source told ETimes.

Coming back to Katrina Kaif, the actress has an interesting line-up of films which includes a horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ali Abbas Zafar's female super hero film. Buzz is that the leading lady is also teaming up with South star Vijay Sethupathi for Sriram Raghavan's next which is slated to go on floors in Pune in April.

