Was Kriti Sanon Approached For Haseen Dillruba Before Taapsee Pannu Came On Board?

During the promotions of Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu had revealed in one of her interviews that she was not the first choice to play Rani Kashyap in this crime thriller and that the makers came to her after they had exhausted all their casting options.

While the makers didn't divulge the name of the actresses who were considered before Taapsee, a recent report in ETimes states that the film's producer Aanand L Rai was keen to bring Kriti Sanon on board for this film.

The report stated that Rai had spoken to Taapsee during Manmarziyaan and she was okay with him. For some unknown reason, the filmmaker then approached Kriti Sanon. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress loved the script, but later developed a few second thoughts as she got apprehensive about the role, which demanded her to be rather bold on screen.

Adipurush: Kriti Sanon Calls It The Most Exciting Project Of Her Career

Further, the report claimed that the makers made a few changes in the script as a natural progression and Taapsee came on board. The actress loved the role she was going to experiment with, which was unlike her previous reel avatars. ETimes further stated that it is unknown whether the makers approached anyone else between these two developments.

Why Did Nora Fatehi Reject Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's Ganapath?

Helmed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, premiered on Netflix last week and opened to mixed reviews from the critics.

Coming back to Kriti Sanon, the actress has some exciting projects lined up next which includes Mimi, Adipurush, Bhediya and Ganapath. There are reports that she has also been approached for Indian adaptation of Uma Thurman's Kill Bill.