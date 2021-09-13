Was Priyanka Chopra Tempted To Drop Names In Her Memoir Unfinished? The Actress Opens Up!

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra turned author with her memoir 'Unfinished'. In her book, the actress spoke about growing up in India and US, her journey from Miss World to making a career in Hollywood and even spilled the beans about her personal life. However, PeeCee refrained from revealing people's identities in some of the anecdotes that she mentioned in her book.

Priyanka Chopra recently engaged in a conversation with columnist-author Vinita Dawra Nangia at the virtual Times Litfest 2021 in which she said that she is thrilled that her tell-all book became a worldwide bestseller without being a "salacious" read. She also reacted to reviews suggesting that she didn't speak the truth in 'Unfinished'.

Anupam Kher Praises Priyanka Chopra As He Dines At Her Restaurant Sona In NYC

On being asked if she was tempted to drop names in her memoir, the Quantico actress said, "It is no one else's story but mine. It says Priyanka's Memoir, right, so my story. It's actually really funny. I read a few reviews that said that 'oh it wasn't, she didn't speak the truth about things like that.' I was like, 'oh so basically you wanted a gossip brag in my book. You wanted it to be a tell-all.' I'm not Stardust."

Priyanka continued, "That's the thing, I'm really grateful that my book is a no. 1 bestseller around the world without it being salacious because I don't respond to that, I'm not that person. I believe in having grace. And a lot of media doesn't."

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Injury While Shooting Her Upcoming Series Citadel

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra's memoir, the actress had mentioned a couple of unfortunate incidents that she experienced at the start of her Bollywood career including how a film director had suggested her to have a b**b job done and fix her proportions leaving her feel 'stunned and small.'

With respect to PeeCee's upcoming projects in Bollywood, the actress will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zara co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.