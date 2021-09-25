Was Salman Khan First Choice For Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas Before Vijay Sethupathi Come On Board?

After the big success of his last outing Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer AndhaDhun, Sriram Raghavan's next is an edge of the seat thriller titled Merry Christmas which stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The two stars will be seen sharing screen space for the first time. Now if the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, Vijay was not the first choice for this movie.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sriram Raghavan had approached Salman Khan for Merry Christmas. However, the latter politely turned down the film as he felt that it was too small a film for a superstar like him. This is the second time when a collaboration between Srirram and Salman failed to materialize.

The Badlapur director and Salman had met to discuss a potential collaboration on a thriller, but things didn't work out back then.

The news portal quoted a source as saying, "This is the second time that Sriram offered a film to Salman. Back in 2015, right after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sriram and Salman had met to discuss a potential collaboration on a thriller, but things didn't work out. For Merry Christmas, they met again as Sriram felt that Salman fit the bill. However, Salman and his team felt that this was too small a film for a superstar like him and politely refused the offer."

Apparently Salman who loves Sriram's work is eager to team up with him but for something that's big and on the commercial side.

"Salman loves Sriram's work and is equally eager to work with him. However, he wants to do something that's big and on the commercial side. Sriram too wishes to work with Salman once, but he wants to do something that presents him in a different light. Sriram felt that the character in Merry Christmas, though not as larger than life as what Salman Khan was portrayed in his films, had an element of style to it, which justified the presence of Salman," the source added.

Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif starrer Merry Christmas will reportedly be shot in real locations in Pune. Besides this film, Sriram Raghavan will begin work on Varun Dhawan's Ekkis which is slated to go on floors in February next year.

Coming back to Salman Khan, the superstar will be reuniting with Katrina Kaif for Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3.